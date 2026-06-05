Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 43,416 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $107,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,550,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $303.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.10 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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