Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Stock Position Increased by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.9% of Casdin Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,816,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $302.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.94 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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