Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Stock Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $288.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $262.21 and a one year high of $495.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $452.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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