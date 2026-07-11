AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,930 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Adobe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Adobe (ADBE) to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Adobe's Strategic Acquisition of Rephrase.AI to Bolster Generative AI Video Capabilities for E-commerce

Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Adobe: Market Overreaction Creates A Highly Asymmetric Risk-Reward Opportunity

Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Bank of America Says AI Will Drag Down Adobe Stock

Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines about users canceling Adobe Acrobat for cheaper alternatives may add to the narrative that pricing pressure and product substitution remain risks for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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