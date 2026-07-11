AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Invests $4.35 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,002 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. McDonald's accounts for about 2.8% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 30,979.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $806,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,986 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 9,867.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,515 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in McDonald's by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald's by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

McDonald's stock opened at $274.93 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.53 and a one year high of $341.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.85. The company has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $334.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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