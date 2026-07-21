Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Avalon Trust Co's 3rd Largest Position

Avalon Trust Co cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,078 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 39,535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.7% of Avalon Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $351.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $365.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $383.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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