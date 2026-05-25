Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Convergence Investment Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,198,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $869,781,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $379.38 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $335.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $372.65.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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