Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's 7th Largest Position

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,241 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 29,776 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after buying an additional 179,369,280 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Alphabet by 850.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet reported a strong second quarter, with revenue up 24% year over year to $119.8 billion and earnings of $9.11 per share, well above estimates. Google Cloud growth, reported at approximately 82%, and continued strength in Search and YouTube reinforced the company’s AI monetization story. Alphabet Stock Is Gaining Monday: What's Going On?

Alphabet reported a strong second quarter, with revenue up 24% year over year to $119.8 billion and earnings of $9.11 per share, well above estimates. Google Cloud growth, reported at approximately 82%, and continued strength in Search and YouTube reinforced the company’s AI monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and portfolio managers largely continue to support Alphabet’s long-term outlook. Bullish arguments point to enterprise AI adoption, a roughly $514 billion Cloud backlog, improving Cloud margins and early evidence that AI features can strengthen Search and other services. Berkshire Hathaway’s substantial Alphabet position also provides a notable vote of confidence. Alphabet Q2 Strength Reinforces the Bullish Case

Analysts and portfolio managers largely continue to support Alphabet’s long-term outlook. Bullish arguments point to enterprise AI adoption, a roughly $514 billion Cloud backlog, improving Cloud margins and early evidence that AI features can strengthen Search and other services. Berkshire Hathaway’s substantial Alphabet position also provides a notable vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: YouTube reached a multiyear agreement with NBCUniversal to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers beginning in 2027. The deal could improve subscription value, engagement and YouTube’s competitive position in streaming. NBCUniversal and YouTube Ink Peacock Deal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $393.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $326.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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