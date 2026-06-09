Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's 6th Largest Position

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,376 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 33,796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $18,093,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,756,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $678,198,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $361.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business's 50-day moving average is $351.67 and its 200 day moving average is $327.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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