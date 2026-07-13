Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Trimmed by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,179 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,564,677 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $444,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 355,334 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $101,931,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,323 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $355.03 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.54 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $369.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted Alphabet’s durable AI and cloud execution, including commentary that its distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, and Google Cloud gives it an edge in monetizing AI better than many rivals.

Several pieces highlighted Alphabet’s durable AI and cloud execution, including commentary that its distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, and Google Cloud gives it an edge in monetizing AI better than many rivals. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remained constructive, with Zacks upgrading Alphabet to “strong-buy,” and multiple reports saying the stock still looks undervalued after its strong rally and may have further upside from current levels.

Analysts and market commentary remained constructive, with Zacks upgrading Alphabet to “strong-buy,” and multiple reports saying the stock still looks undervalued after its strong rally and may have further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s cloud and AI ecosystem continues to draw positive coverage, including a new agentic AI collaboration with Accenture and reports that digital demand and data-center growth could support the business in the second half of 2026.

Alphabet’s cloud and AI ecosystem continues to draw positive coverage, including a new agentic AI collaboration with Accenture and reports that digital demand and data-center growth could support the business in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Long-term confidence also got a boost from comments that Alphabet could be a winner in the AI race due to its massive distribution footprint and ability to turn AI spending into real returns.

Long-term confidence also got a boost from comments that Alphabet could be a winner in the AI race due to its massive distribution footprint and ability to turn AI spending into real returns. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s search product set a record for queries per second during the World Cup, reinforcing the strength of its core franchise, though this is more of a usage signal than a direct earnings catalyst.

Alphabet’s search product set a record for queries per second during the World Cup, reinforcing the strength of its core franchise, though this is more of a usage signal than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides to more cities supports Alphabet’s optionality in autonomous vehicles, but the impact on near-term stock performance is likely limited.

Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides to more cities supports Alphabet’s optionality in autonomous vehicles, but the impact on near-term stock performance is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: News that Google and OpenAI provided AI model access to Singapore-based affiliates of Chinese firms has renewed policy and export-control concerns, which could raise regulatory risk around AI distribution.

News that Google and OpenAI provided AI model access to Singapore-based affiliates of Chinese firms has renewed policy and export-control concerns, which could raise regulatory risk around AI distribution. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is also facing more scrutiny abroad, including the UK bringing Google cloud services under direct oversight and an ongoing legal fight in India over its ads platform.

Alphabet is also facing more scrutiny abroad, including the UK bringing Google cloud services under direct oversight and an ongoing legal fight in India over its ads platform. Negative Sentiment: Some traders remain cautious about competition, with reports suggesting Meta could challenge Google’s AI leadership and that Alphabet’s recent price action has lagged broader tech at times.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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