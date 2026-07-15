Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,812 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $106,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $357.33 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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