Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $334.71 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $366.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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