Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,487 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 30,251 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.03.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $339.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.40 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $305.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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