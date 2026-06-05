Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,822 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 13,261 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $369.27 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $348.54 and its 200-day moving average is $326.80. The company has a market cap of $4.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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