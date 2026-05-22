Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after buying an additional 2,209,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583,332 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,935,671,000 after buying an additional 223,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,625,464 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,971,769,000 after buying an additional 539,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google I/O 2026 highlighted new AI products, smarter Search, Gemini upgrades, AI ad tools, and agentic features that could boost Alphabet’s monetization across ads, cloud, and consumer services.

Google I/O 2026 highlighted new AI products, smarter Search, Gemini upgrades, AI ad tools, and agentic features that could boost Alphabet’s monetization across ads, cloud, and consumer services. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America, UBS and other analysts reiterated bullish views after the AI showcase, reinforcing confidence that Alphabet can turn AI adoption into revenue growth.

Bank of America, UBS and other analysts reiterated bullish views after the AI showcase, reinforcing confidence that Alphabet can turn AI adoption into revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s new financing and infrastructure moves, including the yen note sale and Missouri data-center investment, support long-term AI capacity expansion.

Alphabet’s new financing and infrastructure moves, including the yen note sale and Missouri data-center investment, support long-term AI capacity expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet continues to receive mixed commentary around valuation and market expectations after a sharp rally, which may limit near-term upside.

Alphabet continues to receive mixed commentary around valuation and market expectations after a sharp rally, which may limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Waymo suspended freeway robotaxi rides and paused Atlanta operations while fixing safety issues in construction zones and flooded roads, creating headline risk for Alphabet.

Waymo suspended freeway robotaxi rides and paused Atlanta operations while fixing safety issues in construction zones and flooded roads, creating headline risk for Alphabet. Negative Sentiment: Fresh insider selling by a director and additional regulatory/labor complaints in Europe add some short-term pressure and sentiment risk.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $383.47 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $334.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $372.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here