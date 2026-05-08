Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,800 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 14.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

GOOG stock opened at $395.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.83 and a 52 week high of $397.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.73.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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