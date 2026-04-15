Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,719 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 34,357 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Yousif Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $166,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583,332 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,935,671,000 after purchasing an additional 223,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,625,464 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 539,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,531,348 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,243,960,000 after acquiring an additional 756,602 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $330.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.40 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Alphabet (GOOGL) to $405 and kept a Buy rating ahead of Q1 results — a direct analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations. Read More.

Citi raised its price target on Alphabet (GOOGL) to $405 and kept a Buy rating ahead of Q1 results — a direct analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud gains a product/partner boost: GitLab’s Duo Agent Platform will be available to Google Cloud users, broadening enterprise integrations for Cloud and DevOps workflows. This is supportive for Cloud revenue momentum. Read More.

Google Cloud gains a product/partner boost: GitLab’s Duo Agent Platform will be available to Google Cloud users, broadening enterprise integrations for Cloud and DevOps workflows. This is supportive for Cloud revenue momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AI infra progress — Broadcom’s long-term TPU and networking supply deal with Google and DeepMind’s new robotics model (now open to developers) both reinforce Alphabet’s AI stack and product differentiation. Those moves reduce execution risk on AI infrastructure and productization. Read More. Read More.

Analysts and partners highlight AI infra progress — Broadcom’s long-term TPU and networking supply deal with Google and DeepMind’s new robotics model (now open to developers) both reinforce Alphabet’s AI stack and product differentiation. Those moves reduce execution risk on AI infrastructure and productization. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo rolls out in Nashville — a long-term positive for Alphabet’s autonomous-vehicle potential, but analysts note short-term costs and execution risks that temper immediate upside. Read More.

Waymo rolls out in Nashville — a long-term positive for Alphabet’s autonomous-vehicle potential, but analysts note short-term costs and execution risks that temper immediate upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market/ETF flows are providing a tailwind: GOOG is contributing to gains in major ETFs (QQQ, VOO) as tech/AI momentum lifts the group — supports short-term price strength tied to broader tech rally. Read More.

Market/ETF flows are providing a tailwind: GOOG is contributing to gains in major ETFs (QQQ, VOO) as tech/AI momentum lifts the group — supports short-term price strength tied to broader tech rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet faces a large legal overhang: mass arbitration claims tied to ad tech and search rulings could expose up to ~$218 billion in claims — a material regulatory/legal risk if damages or remedies expand. Read More.

Alphabet faces a large legal overhang: mass arbitration claims tied to ad tech and search rulings could expose up to ~$218 billion in claims — a material regulatory/legal risk if damages or remedies expand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New antitrust suit from rival app store Aptoide accuses Google of monopolizing Android app distribution and billing — adds to regulatory/legal pressure in app ecosystem. Read More.

New antitrust suit from rival app store Aptoide accuses Google of monopolizing Android app distribution and billing — adds to regulatory/legal pressure in app ecosystem. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ad-market competition: eMarketer/WSJ reporting that Meta may overtake Google in net ad revenue this year raises concerns about advertising share and pricing power — a structural headwind for Google’s core revenue stream. Read More.

Ad-market competition: eMarketer/WSJ reporting that Meta may overtake Google in net ad revenue this year raises concerns about advertising share and pricing power — a structural headwind for Google’s core revenue stream. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fund-level selling: BANQUE PICTET & CIE disclosed a sizable reduction in GOOG holdings in its 13F update — a potential signal of portfolio rotation or short-term selling pressure. Read More.

Fund-level selling: BANQUE PICTET & CIE disclosed a sizable reduction in GOOG holdings in its 13F update — a potential signal of portfolio rotation or short-term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New research flags AI risks: a study finding chatbots frequently miss early medical diagnoses highlights product-risk and reputational issues for AI deployments — could slow enterprise/regulatory adoption in sensitive sectors. Read More.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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