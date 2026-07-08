Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Trimmed by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,434 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $367.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.77 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is drawing bullish sentiment from investors and analysts as a top AI name, with one report highlighting billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ view that GOOGL is among the best AI stocks to own.

Alphabet is drawing bullish sentiment from investors and analysts as a top AI name, with one report highlighting billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ view that GOOGL is among the best AI stocks to own. Positive Sentiment: Google-backed Proxima Fusion raised €411 million in a major financing round, underscoring Alphabet’s continued involvement in frontier energy and AI-adjacent innovation. Reuters article

Google-backed Proxima Fusion raised €411 million in a major financing round, underscoring Alphabet’s continued involvement in frontier energy and AI-adjacent innovation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Google Cloud suggests the segment is increasingly seen as a key growth engine for Alphabet, reinforcing the market’s confidence in its AI and cloud strategy. Trefis article

Coverage focused on Google Cloud suggests the segment is increasingly seen as a key growth engine for Alphabet, reinforcing the market’s confidence in its AI and cloud strategy. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to be highlighted in “final trades” and stock-picking segments, which can support near-term sentiment by keeping the name in focus for traders. Benzinga article

Alphabet continues to be highlighted in “final trades” and stock-picking segments, which can support near-term sentiment by keeping the name in focus for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet announced its Made by Google Pixel event for August 12, which keeps hardware and consumer-device expectations in view but is not a major immediate catalyst.

Alphabet announced its Made by Google Pixel event for August 12, which keeps hardware and consumer-device expectations in view but is not a major immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Alphabet with Palantir and Taiwan Semiconductor mostly frame GOOGL as a benchmark AI and cloud leader rather than signaling a direct new catalyst.

Articles comparing Alphabet with Palantir and Taiwan Semiconductor mostly frame GOOGL as a benchmark AI and cloud leader rather than signaling a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: TechCrunch reported that Google is expanding AI training to include more user-uploaded media by default unless users opt out, which could revive privacy concerns and regulatory scrutiny. TechCrunch article

TechCrunch reported that Google is expanding AI training to include more user-uploaded media by default unless users opt out, which could revive privacy concerns and regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: BusinessInsider noted that Waymo faces growing competition in robotaxi usage from Zoox, reminding investors that Alphabet’s autonomous-driving efforts still face competitive pressure. BusinessInsider article

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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