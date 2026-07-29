Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's 5th Largest Position

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GatePass Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,525 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 37,398 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,351. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed $119.80 billion in revenue and $112.19 billion in net income, while Google Cloud growth and early AI monetization helped reinforce the long-term investment case. Several analysts remain bullish; Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target. Alphabet Q2 earnings analysis

Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed $119.80 billion in revenue and $112.19 billion in net income, while Google Cloud growth and early AI monetization helped reinforce the long-term investment case. Several analysts remain bullish; Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to attract support from value investors and dip buyers, with reports indicating that prominent investors increased their positions. The company also secured a multiyear agreement to bring Peacock content to YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening YouTube’s subscription and content ecosystem. Investors increase Alphabet positions

Alphabet continues to attract support from value investors and dip buyers, with reports indicating that prominent investors increased their positions. The company also secured a multiyear agreement to bring Peacock content to YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening YouTube’s subscription and content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: The broader technology market is volatile ahead of major Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. That macro uncertainty may be contributing to sharp moves in Alphabet despite its strong fundamentals. Wall Street rebounds ahead of FOMC

The broader technology market is volatile ahead of major Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. That macro uncertainty may be contributing to sharp moves in Alphabet despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The primary overhang is Alphabet’s plan to spend roughly $195 billion to $205 billion on 2026 capital expenditures, largely for AI infrastructure. Investors are questioning whether the spending will generate adequate returns after Alphabet reportedly posted negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company and paused buybacks under its prior program. A proposed $69.24 billion Class C stock shelf could also raise dilution concerns. Alphabet AI spending and cash concerns

The primary overhang is Alphabet’s plan to spend roughly $195 billion to $205 billion on 2026 capital expenditures, largely for AI infrastructure. Investors are questioning whether the spending will generate adequate returns after Alphabet reportedly posted negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company and paused buybacks under its prior program. A proposed $69.24 billion Class C stock shelf could also raise dilution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet faces additional legal and regulatory risk. European rivals are lining up potential private damages claims after Google lost an initial case under new EU competition rules, while Waymo faces possible federal requirements concerning emergency-response procedures. Major-shareholder sales disclosed in recent SEC filings are a smaller, but potentially negative, sentiment signal. Google faces potential European damages claims

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $333.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.82 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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