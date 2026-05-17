Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.'s Largest Position

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1,520.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,100 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 9.2% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 152,900 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $47,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,845,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $396.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $403.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818 over the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.84.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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