Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 289.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,526 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $369.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average of $330.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,966 shares of company stock worth $16,963,968. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $445.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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