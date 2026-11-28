Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427,761 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $491,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Point Nemo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,719 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 669,191 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $230,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 43,733 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Further Reading

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