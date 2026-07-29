Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC

Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 285,049 shares of company stock worth $10,051,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $333.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $187.82 and a one year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed $119.80 billion in revenue and $112.19 billion in net income, while Google Cloud growth and early AI monetization helped reinforce the long-term investment case. Several analysts remain bullish; Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target. Alphabet Q2 earnings analysis

Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed $119.80 billion in revenue and $112.19 billion in net income, while Google Cloud growth and early AI monetization helped reinforce the long-term investment case. Several analysts remain bullish; Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to attract support from value investors and dip buyers, with reports indicating that prominent investors increased their positions. The company also secured a multiyear agreement to bring Peacock content to YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening YouTube’s subscription and content ecosystem. Investors increase Alphabet positions

Alphabet continues to attract support from value investors and dip buyers, with reports indicating that prominent investors increased their positions. The company also secured a multiyear agreement to bring Peacock content to YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening YouTube’s subscription and content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: The broader technology market is volatile ahead of major Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. That macro uncertainty may be contributing to sharp moves in Alphabet despite its strong fundamentals. Wall Street rebounds ahead of FOMC

The broader technology market is volatile ahead of major Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. That macro uncertainty may be contributing to sharp moves in Alphabet despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The primary overhang is Alphabet’s plan to spend roughly $195 billion to $205 billion on 2026 capital expenditures, largely for AI infrastructure. Investors are questioning whether the spending will generate adequate returns after Alphabet reportedly posted negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company and paused buybacks under its prior program. A proposed $69.24 billion Class C stock shelf could also raise dilution concerns. Alphabet AI spending and cash concerns

The primary overhang is Alphabet’s plan to spend roughly $195 billion to $205 billion on 2026 capital expenditures, largely for AI infrastructure. Investors are questioning whether the spending will generate adequate returns after Alphabet reportedly posted negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company and paused buybacks under its prior program. A proposed $69.24 billion Class C stock shelf could also raise dilution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet faces additional legal and regulatory risk. European rivals are lining up potential private damages claims after Google lost an initial case under new EU competition rules, while Waymo faces possible federal requirements concerning emergency-response procedures. Major-shareholder sales disclosed in recent SEC filings are a smaller, but potentially negative, sentiment signal. Google faces potential European damages claims

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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