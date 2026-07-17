Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,491 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Hartline Investment Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 33,578 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,066 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.73.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $354.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $369.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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