Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,121 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,966 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,968. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $369.35 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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