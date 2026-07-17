Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwave Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 136,491 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $39,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corus Family Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $354.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $369.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.73.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here