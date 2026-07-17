Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,233 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 9.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Trading Down 4.4%
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $354.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.
Alphabet News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said Alphabet could beat second-quarter expectations, citing strength in Google Cloud and a potential boost from its Anthropic stake; the firm raised estimates and kept a bullish view. Alphabet could crush estimates on Cloud strength, Anthropic windfall: BofA
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts reiterated constructive views on Alphabet ahead of earnings, with reports highlighting earnings growth, price strength, and a favorable setup for the upcoming results. Alphabet Set for Solid Quarterly Results on Cloud Strength, BofA Says
- Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett’s comments that he initiated Berkshire Hathaway’s Alphabet investment added a sentiment boost, reinforcing confidence in the stock’s long-term appeal. Warren Buffett tells CNBC he initiated Berkshire Hathaway's investment in Alphabet
- Positive Sentiment: Google also unveiled product updates in AI Mode and Google Vids, which support the view that Alphabet is still expanding its AI ecosystem and monetization opportunities. Google's AI Mode now lets you link and interact with select apps
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet remains a major earnings watch name ahead of next week’s report, with investors focused on Cloud growth, Search resilience, and capital spending trends.
- Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported that Google’s Gemini 3.5 Pro AI model is months behind schedule and has fallen short of internal coding goals, raising questions about execution in a key AI product area. Google Gemini launch delayed as tech falls short of internal goals, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: The European Union issued new rules requiring Google to share more search data and open Android to rival AI companies, adding to Alphabet’s regulatory overhang in Europe. Google required to open up to AI, search engine rivals under EU-mandated changes
- Negative Sentiment: Law firms also announced a securities fraud investigation tied to the AI delay report, which can increase investor caution and volatility around the stock. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Announced
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $435.00 to $416.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.73.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet
Alphabet Profile
(Free Report
)
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.
While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.