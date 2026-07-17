Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,233 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 9.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $354.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $435.00 to $416.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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