Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053,967 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Keybank National Association OH's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Alphabet were worth $955,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 32,844 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 9,651 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,252 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 6,679 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $396.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $403.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank increased their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here