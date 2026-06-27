Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $337.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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