Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 59,880 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 136,491 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $39,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $354.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.48 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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