Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.73.

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Alphabet Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $354.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $180.48 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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