Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Cut by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Motiv8 Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 191,966 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $369.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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