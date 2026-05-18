AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 665,782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 148.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after purchasing an additional 497,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 793.0% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 513,401 shares of the company's stock worth $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 455,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $143.01 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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