AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 9,242 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 794.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,406 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 491,134 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,143,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $705,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209,597 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 115,183 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VLO opened at $250.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.87. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $258.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

More Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates for Valero Energy, lifting FY2026 EPS to $27.10 from $25.85 and FY2027 EPS to $26.15 from $24.80, while keeping a Sector Outperform rating and a $226 target price. Scotiabank estimate update

Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates for Valero Energy, lifting FY2026 EPS to $27.10 from $25.85 and FY2027 EPS to $26.15 from $24.80, while keeping a Sector Outperform rating and a $226 target price. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups highlighted Valero’s refining flexibility, higher export volumes, and strong margins, saying tight global fuel supply continues to support profitability and has helped drive the stock’s strong year-long outperformance. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent writeups highlighted Valero’s refining flexibility, higher export volumes, and strong margins, saying tight global fuel supply continues to support profitability and has helped drive the stock’s strong year-long outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to a historic SPR-related pricing dislocation creating an arbitrage opportunity for refiners like Valero, which could support near-term refining economics. MarketBeat article

Market commentary also pointed to a historic SPR-related pricing dislocation creating an arbitrage opportunity for refiners like Valero, which could support near-term refining economics. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-target articles suggest Wall Street remains moderately optimistic, but they do not add a new catalyst beyond the already favorable refining backdrop. Barchart article

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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