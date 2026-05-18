AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,078,794,000 after buying an additional 387,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,038,176,000 after buying an additional 928,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $462,002,000 after buying an additional 160,998 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 108,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 159.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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