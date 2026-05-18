AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 158 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho set a $330.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $285.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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