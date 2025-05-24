AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 531 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,533,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,625,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $916,441,000 after buying an additional 391,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $498.85 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $450.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.91. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp set a $575.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $614.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

