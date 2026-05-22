AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,722 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Strategies LLC d b a Brown Edwards Wealth Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 14,294 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Legacy Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,098,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $387.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $336.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.82.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet
Alphabet News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Google I/O announcements reinforced the company’s AI monetization story, with new ad formats, shopping tools, and Gemini-based products that could lift search and commerce revenue. Alphabet's new AI ad formats seen boosting conversions and spending
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish or supportive views on Alphabet after I/O, including price-target increases that point to more upside if AI rollout gains traction. Analyst rating updates on Alphabet
- Positive Sentiment: Google’s broader AI push remains a tailwind for Alphabet, with articles highlighting strong cloud/AI demand and growing usage across Gemini and AI Overviews. 4 Cloud Computing Stocks Benefiting From AI-Driven Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to win favorable Wall Street coverage, including multiple buy ratings and raised targets, which can help support the stock near recent highs. Alphabet's Googlebook Brings Gemini AI to PC Hardware
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s quarterly dividend increase and continued strong earnings remain supportive, but these were already known catalysts rather than a fresh surprise for traders. Alphabet stock performance and company details
- Neutral Sentiment: There was also a routine insider sale by a director, which may get attention but does not by itself change the company’s long-term outlook. SEC filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s new AI search experience has sparked debate about the future of web traffic and search behavior, but this is more of a strategic overhang than an immediate earnings issue. Google is going to ruin the internet
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo suspended freeway robotaxi rides and paused Atlanta operations while it fixes software problems in construction zones and flooded roads, raising short-term safety and execution concerns for Alphabet’s self-driving unit. Waymo suspends freeway rides, pauses Atlanta operations amid safety fixes
- Negative Sentiment: Additional reports said Waymo paused service in multiple cities after robotaxis struggled in heavy rain and construction zones, reinforcing concerns about rollout reliability. Waymo halts freeway rides after robotaxis struggle in construction zones
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and public-safety scrutiny is also building around Google’s platforms, including EU complaints over financial scams and UK child-safety criticism on YouTube. Google, Meta, TikTok face EU consumer complaints about handling of financial scams
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alphabet Company Profile
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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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