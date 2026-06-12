Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 1,836.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 434,507 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $27,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 949.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237,999 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after acquiring an additional 220,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,204,000 after acquiring an additional 94,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,989,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.2%

EIX stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Edison International's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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