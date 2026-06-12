Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,462,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,453,744 shares during the period. Uranium Energy accounts for 1.2% of Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 3.61% of Uranium Energy worth $203,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,582 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 80,464 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $173,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,367,597 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 114.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Key Headlines Impacting Uranium Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Uranium Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM and H.C. Wainwright both reiterated Buy ratings on UEC, with H.C. Wainwright setting a $26.75 price target , suggesting significant upside if the company executes on its growth plans. Article Title

Roth MKM and H.C. Wainwright both reiterated ratings on UEC, with H.C. Wainwright setting a , suggesting significant upside if the company executes on its growth plans. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted UEC’s plan to ramp U.S. in-situ recovery output and advance its URNC Class IV cost study in 1H 2027, reinforcing the company’s long-term production and fuel-cycle expansion strategy. Article Title

Analysts highlighted UEC’s plan to ramp U.S. in-situ recovery output and advance its URNC Class IV cost study in 1H 2027, reinforcing the company’s long-term production and fuel-cycle expansion strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Several post-earnings articles emphasized that the long-term uranium investment thesis remains intact despite the short-term pullback, framing the selloff as potentially more of a sentiment-driven move than a change in fundamentals. Article Title

Several post-earnings articles emphasized that the long-term uranium investment thesis remains intact despite the short-term pullback, framing the selloff as potentially more of a sentiment-driven move than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: UEC reported a wider fiscal Q3 loss and missed earnings estimates as operating costs rose, which appears to be the main reason the stock has been trading lower. Article Title

UEC reported a wider fiscal Q3 loss and missed earnings estimates as operating costs rose, which appears to be the main reason the stock has been trading lower. Negative Sentiment: The company’s strategy to preserve uranium inventory rather than sell into the market weighed on near-term results, despite the possibility of better margins later. Article Title

Uranium Energy Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 1.12. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

See Also

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