Alta Park Capital LP Sells 96,372 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,762 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,372 shares during the quarter. Rubrik accounts for 2.3% of Alta Park Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Rubrik worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rubrik by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after buying an additional 2,116,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $345,907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,433,000 after buying an additional 178,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,449,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,349,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $58,206.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $187,777.98. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,424,382.69. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubrik Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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