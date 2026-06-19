Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,789 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. HubSpot makes up about 1.0% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $259,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock worth $477,138,000 after acquiring an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $776,714,000 after acquiring an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock worth $224,763,000 after acquiring an additional 449,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $176.04 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $568.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

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HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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