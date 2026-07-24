AlTi Global Inc. Has $7.67 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $392.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $398.28 and its 200 day moving average is $366.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.61 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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