AlTi Global Inc. Makes New Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $842,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 0.05% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company's stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 438,206 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $14,669,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $9,050,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 430,160 shares of the company's stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 200,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,492 shares of the company's stock worth $80,893,000 after buying an additional 197,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $18,144,896. Insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.06. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

Further Reading

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