AlTi Global Inc. Sells 164,618 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,276 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 164,618 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.9% of AlTi Global Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $135,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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