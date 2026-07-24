AlTi Global Inc. Sells 5,352 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,744 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,260 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $97,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $318.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted blockbuster Q2 results, with revenue up 24% to $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also remained strong.

Alphabet posted blockbuster Q2 results, with revenue up 24% to $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts said AI demand is still outpacing capacity, suggesting Alphabet’s spending is supporting long-term growth rather than just driving costs.

Management and analysts said AI demand is still outpacing capacity, suggesting Alphabet’s spending is supporting long-term growth rather than just driving costs. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms kept bullish ratings or raised targets, saying the pullback may be creating an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility.

Several Wall Street firms kept bullish ratings or raised targets, saying the pullback may be creating an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet disclosed a large stake in SpaceX, which some investors view as an additional valuable asset on the balance sheet.

Alphabet disclosed a large stake in SpaceX, which some investors view as an additional valuable asset on the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a modest capital-return move that is unlikely to be a major near-term driver given the stock’s much larger AI investment story.

Alphabet announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a modest capital-return move that is unlikely to be a major near-term driver given the stock’s much larger AI investment story. Neutral Sentiment: Several funds and institutions disclosed portfolio changes in GOOG, with some adding shares and others trimming, reflecting mixed but ongoing institutional interest.

Several funds and institutions disclosed portfolio changes in GOOG, with some adding shares and others trimming, reflecting mixed but ongoing institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Google also rolled out small product updates such as selfie-video sign-in and easier iPhone-to-Android switching, which are positive for engagement but not material stock catalysts.

Google also rolled out small product updates such as selfie-video sign-in and easier iPhone-to-Android switching, which are positive for engagement but not material stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Alphabet’s sharply higher capital spending guidance for 2026 and a first-ever quarterly negative free cash flow reading, raising concerns that AI investments may take longer to pay off.

Investors are worried about Alphabet’s sharply higher capital spending guidance for 2026 and a first-ever quarterly negative free cash flow reading, raising concerns that AI investments may take longer to pay off. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet ended its long-running quarterly buyback pattern, which removes a steady source of support for the shares.

Alphabet ended its long-running quarterly buyback pattern, which removes a steady source of support for the shares. Negative Sentiment: The company also faces fresh regulatory and legal pressure, including an about $1 billion EU antitrust fine and multiple securities-fraud investigations.

The company also faces fresh regulatory and legal pressure, including an about $1 billion EU antitrust fine and multiple securities-fraud investigations. Negative Sentiment: Reports of declining Google search traffic from AI overviews and concerns about publisher partnerships add another overhang to the core search business.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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