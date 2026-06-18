Altimeter Capital Management LP Makes New $91.79 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 570,210 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $91,787,000. Shopify comprises approximately 1.4% of Altimeter Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $108.09 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.44.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here