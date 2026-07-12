Altium Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. $JOF

Altium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF - Free Report) by 278.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,412 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,637 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund accounts for about 3.9% of Altium Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37,758.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 792,918 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 184.4% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 217,948 shares of the company's stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 141,310 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 205,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 174,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period.

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Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc NYSE: JOF is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan's smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan's domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

Further Reading

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