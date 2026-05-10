Altman Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,675 Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,675 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company's stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

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Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Dycom Industries stock opened at $427.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.90 and a twelve month high of $464.82.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Dycom Industries's revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Dycom Industries and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $431.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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