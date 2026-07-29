Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 9,974 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Nova worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Nova by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $402.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.75 and a 200-day moving average of $477.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nova

In other news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total value of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $212,719.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,887.20. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $556.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVMI

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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